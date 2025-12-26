DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Candlelight vigil over defunct streetlights in Jalandhar

Candlelight vigil over defunct streetlights in Jalandhar

Highlighted issue of non-functional streetlights along Ladhewali flyover

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:20 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leaders and workers hold candlelight vigil to awaken the Municipal Corporation on the issue of non-functional streetlights in Jalandhar. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Hobnobbing between Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders is continuing over the issue of civic amenities in Jalandhar.

Advertisement

Last evening, Congress leaders led by former MLA and District Congress Committee (Urban) president Rajinder Beri stood with lit up candles along the Ladhewali flyover to highlight the issue of non-functional streetlights in the area.

Advertisement

The Congress workers carried placards reading — “Jago Mayor Saab” — urging Mayor Vaneet Dhir and indirectly poking Jalandhar Central Aam Aadmi Party halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli regarding lack of facilities in the area. Beri said it had been three months since the streetlight along the flyover, which was used by thousands of people from dusk to dawn, had been out of order.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts