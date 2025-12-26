Candlelight vigil over defunct streetlights in Jalandhar

Hobnobbing between Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders is continuing over the issue of civic amenities in Jalandhar.

Last evening, Congress leaders led by former MLA and District Congress Committee (Urban) president Rajinder Beri stood with lit up candles along the Ladhewali flyover to highlight the issue of non-functional streetlights in the area.

The Congress workers carried placards reading — “Jago Mayor Saab” — urging Mayor Vaneet Dhir and indirectly poking Jalandhar Central Aam Aadmi Party halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli regarding lack of facilities in the area. Beri said it had been three months since the streetlight along the flyover, which was used by thousands of people from dusk to dawn, had been out of order.