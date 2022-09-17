Cane dues: Phagwara mill owners' property attached

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, September 16

In a strict action taken late Thursday night against Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara, in connection with the pending dues of sugarcane farmers, the district administration has attached the building and machinery of a gym, which is run by mill owners, situated near the bus stand.

Farmers threaten to resume stir A meeting between Agriculture Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal and the representatives of Cane Growers is being scheduled on the matter on September 20.

BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai and general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni threatened if nothing came out of the meeting, they would resume the stir.

Sahni said sugarcane farmers could go up to any extent if the state government failed to fulfil its commitments made to the farmers to clear all pending dues

The attachment order has been passed as per the Section 72 of the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887. In the orders issued today, the Phagwara SDM has also asked the owners or caretakers of Gold Gym to deposit all the earnings from the facility to the bank accounts of the district administration so that dues of farmers could be cleared. He also ordered the banks concerned to seal the accounts of the firm with immediate effect to prevent withdrawals. The land where the gym has been constructed belongs to Maharaj Jagatjit Singh (now owned by the Punjab Government). The SDM said as per the report of the Tehsildar, the mill owes Rs 50.33 crore to sugarcane farmers. He also mentioned that the mill owners were earning money from Gold Gym.

He added since the mill owners hadn’t neen cooperating to clear the dues, their property had to be attached with the Kapurthala Collector. From now on, all the earnings from Gold Gym would be deposited in the bank accounts of the district administration.