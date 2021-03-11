Canter driver dies in mishap

Hoshiarpur, August 20
A canter driver died after being hit by a tipper near Garhshankar. Balam Singh, a resident of Mansa, told the police that his brother was working as a driver in a paper mill. He was on way to Hoshiarpur in the company’s canter when a tipper hit his vehicle. Balam, who was seriously injured, succumbed to his injuries. The police have booked the tipper driver, Daljit Singh.
