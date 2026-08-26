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Home / Jalandhar / Canter hits two vehicles near Phagwara ugar mill, six injured

Canter hits two vehicles near Phagwara ugar mill, six injured

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Phagwara, Updated At : 07:24 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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A damaged car in Phagwara accident.
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Six persons were injured when an uncontrolled Canter collided with two vehicles near Phagwara Sugar Mill on Wednesday. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara.

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The accident occurred when a Canter travelling from the Jalandhar side suddenly went out of control and crossed over to the opposite side of the road. It collided head-on with two vehicles coming from the opposite direction, leaving six occupants of the two vehicles injured.

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The drivers of the affected vehicles said they were residents of Nawanshahr and were travelling to Jalandhar to collect household goods. When they reached near the sugar mill, the Canter suddenly entered their side of the road, resulting in the collision.

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A team of the Road Safety Force and the police reached the spot. The officials assessed the situation and shifted the injured persons to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara.

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