Canter-truck collision in Phagwara, driver critical

A canter driver was seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a truck on the National Highway near Phagwara on Friday afternoon. The injured driver was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where he is undergoing treatment. Following the incident, the city police initiated an investigation into the matter. The injured has been identified as Sukhminder Kumar, a resident of village Ganna in Phillaur.

Advertisement

While receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital, Sukhminder stated that he was travelling from Panipat to Jalandhar in his canter. He alleged that as he approached Phagwara, the truck moving ahead of him applied brakes suddenly, causing his canter to ram into the rear of the truck, resulting in the accident.

Advertisement

After the collision, the truck driver fled the scene. On receiving information, city police personnel reached the spot, shifted the injured driver to hospital and removed the damaged vehicles from the road to restore smooth traffic flow.