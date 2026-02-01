DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Canter-truck collision in Phagwara, driver critical

Canter-truck collision in Phagwara, driver critical

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:57 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A canter driver was seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a truck on the National Highway near Phagwara on Friday afternoon. The injured driver was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where he is undergoing treatment. Following the incident, the city police initiated an investigation into the matter. The injured has been identified as Sukhminder Kumar, a resident of village Ganna in Phillaur.

Advertisement

While receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital, Sukhminder stated that he was travelling from Panipat to Jalandhar in his canter. He alleged that as he approached Phagwara, the truck moving ahead of him applied brakes suddenly, causing his canter to ram into the rear of the truck, resulting in the accident.

Advertisement

After the collision, the truck driver fled the scene. On receiving information, city police personnel reached the spot, shifted the injured driver to hospital and removed the damaged vehicles from the road to restore smooth traffic flow.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts