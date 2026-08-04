DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Cantt Board, residents at odds over security checks, barrier closure

Cantt Board, residents at odds over security checks, barrier closure

Strap: Board terms residents' allegations false, residents demand accountability for road, barrier closures

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:48 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents and political leaders hold a protest against the Cantonment Board in Jalandhar on Wednesday. File photo.
Advertisement

The Jalandhar Cantonment Board and residents remain locked in a standoff over allegations of excessive security checks and the closure of road barriers, with both sides trading sharp claims.

Advertisement

Two days after residents held an intense protest at the Cantt Board office, backed by politicians, on the issue, the Cantt Board today responded with a statement, claiming the residents' charges were false and asked Cantonment residents to be "wary of such elements".

Advertisement

On July 31, residents and shopkeepers of Cantt held a protest against the Army barricades laid at several intersecting roads blocking their access to several pockets within the area. The protest was backed by leaders and halka in-charges of AAP, the BJP, SAD and Congress. AAP halka in-charge Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, BJP leader Sarabjeet Makkar, among others were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Responding on the issue, the Cantonment Board said, "It had come to the notice of the board that some people, claiming to be the 'voice' of the residents, are trying to raise the issue and make false statements regarding security checks and traffic management at Jalandhar Cantonment. According to the Cantt Board the requisite measures are for the collective good of all residents due to the security threat, drug menace, cases of theft, eve teasing, threat to schools, traffic accidents, etc."

The board also advised residents to be wary of such elements who were trying to misguide and incite the public.

Advertisement

The board stated that it would continue to work towards making Cantt safe and secure for all.

Ram Sehdev, a cantonment resident, alleged that barriers had been erected on several roads, including those leading to Brring, Subhana, Sophi Pind and Khusropur, obstructing the movement of residents. He claimed commuters had to pass through multiple security checks within short distances and that several barriers remained closed between 10 pm and 5-6 am.

“Residents, visitors and even people facing emergencies are forced to take longer routes despite living only a few metres away. What are people supposed to do during emergencies?” Sehdev said.

He further alleged that some of the closures had been imposed without prior notice and were in violation of established protocols. He claimed residents had identified court rulings that, according to them, rendered such restrictions unlawful.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts