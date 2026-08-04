Cantt Board, residents at odds over security checks, barrier closure

The Jalandhar Cantonment Board and residents remain locked in a standoff over allegations of excessive security checks and the closure of road barriers, with both sides trading sharp claims.

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Two days after residents held an intense protest at the Cantt Board office, backed by politicians, on the issue, the Cantt Board today responded with a statement, claiming the residents' charges were false and asked Cantonment residents to be "wary of such elements".

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On July 31, residents and shopkeepers of Cantt held a protest against the Army barricades laid at several intersecting roads blocking their access to several pockets within the area. The protest was backed by leaders and halka in-charges of AAP, the BJP, SAD and Congress. AAP halka in-charge Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, BJP leader Sarabjeet Makkar, among others were present on the occasion.

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Responding on the issue, the Cantonment Board said, "It had come to the notice of the board that some people, claiming to be the 'voice' of the residents, are trying to raise the issue and make false statements regarding security checks and traffic management at Jalandhar Cantonment. According to the Cantt Board the requisite measures are for the collective good of all residents due to the security threat, drug menace, cases of theft, eve teasing, threat to schools, traffic accidents, etc."

The board also advised residents to be wary of such elements who were trying to misguide and incite the public.

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The board stated that it would continue to work towards making Cantt safe and secure for all.

Ram Sehdev, a cantonment resident, alleged that barriers had been erected on several roads, including those leading to Brring, Subhana, Sophi Pind and Khusropur, obstructing the movement of residents. He claimed commuters had to pass through multiple security checks within short distances and that several barriers remained closed between 10 pm and 5-6 am.

“Residents, visitors and even people facing emergencies are forced to take longer routes despite living only a few metres away. What are people supposed to do during emergencies?” Sehdev said.

He further alleged that some of the closures had been imposed without prior notice and were in violation of established protocols. He claimed residents had identified court rulings that, according to them, rendered such restrictions unlawful.