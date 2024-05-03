Car, bike stolen

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 2

A Honda City car (bearing registration number PB-10 BN-6066) was stolen from Dr Ambedkar Park in Phagwara on Wednesday.

Car owner Raveen Virdi, a resident of Mohalla Kaulsar, told the police that he went home after parking his car in a park, but found it stolen the next morning. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC in this regard.

In another incident, a motorcycle parked outside house in Urban Estate was stolen on Wednesday night.

Bike owner Jaspal Parmar told the police that he parked his two-wheeler outside his house. Next monring, he found that his bike had been stolen. A case has been registered by the police in this connection.

