DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Car bursts into flames on Phagwara flyover, family escapes unhurt

Car bursts into flames on Phagwara flyover, family escapes unhurt

article_Author
Tribune News Service
jalandhar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A car up in flames on Phagwara–Jalandhar GT Road.
Advertisement

Panic gripped Phagwara–Jalandhar GT Road on Sunday when a moving car suddenly caught fire on the flyover, turning into a ball of flames within minutes. The vehicle was completely gutted before the fire brigade brought the blaze under control.

Advertisement

Fire Officer Nitin Shingari said the department received an alert about a car fire on the Phagwara flyover, after which a team was dispatched immediately.

Advertisement

Initial information indicated that a family travelling from Khanna to Jalandhar noticed smoke from the vehicle while crossing the flyover. Moments later, the car burst into flames. The occupants jumped out in time, narrowly escaping a major tragedy, with all family members safe, officials confirmed. Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after arriving, though the car had already been destroyed. The cause remained under investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts