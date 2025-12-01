Car bursts into flames on Phagwara flyover, family escapes unhurt

Panic gripped Phagwara–Jalandhar GT Road on Sunday when a moving car suddenly caught fire on the flyover, turning into a ball of flames within minutes. The vehicle was completely gutted before the fire brigade brought the blaze under control.

Fire Officer Nitin Shingari said the department received an alert about a car fire on the Phagwara flyover, after which a team was dispatched immediately.

Initial information indicated that a family travelling from Khanna to Jalandhar noticed smoke from the vehicle while crossing the flyover. Moments later, the car burst into flames. The occupants jumped out in time, narrowly escaping a major tragedy, with all family members safe, officials confirmed. Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after arriving, though the car had already been destroyed. The cause remained under investigation.