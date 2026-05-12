Car catches fire near petrol pump in Nakodar, driver rescued

A major mishap was averted on the Noormahal Road in Nakodar after a moving Hyundai Verna car suddenly caught fire near Mirpur village on Sunday. The incident took place right in front of a petrol pump, creating panic in the area. Fortunately, the driver was rescued safely in time, preventing any loss of life.

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According to information received, Jimmy Singh, a resident of Kot Badal Khan and currently residing in Nakodar, was on his way to pick up a child from St Soldier Divine Public School in his car. As he reached near Mirpur village, a short circuit in the engine reportedly caused sparks from an electrical wire, following which the vehicle caught fire within moments.

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Eyewitnesses said the flames spread rapidly and the car soon turned into a ball of fire while standing dangerously close to the petrol pump. Workers present at the fuel station acted promptly and managed to pull Jimmy Singh out of the burning vehicle safely.

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The fire brigade was immediately informed about the incident. Fire department personnel reached the spot and after considerable effort, succeeded in bringing the blaze under control. However, by then, the car had been completely gutted and reduced to a charred metal frame. No casualties were reported in the incident, while the exact extent of the financial loss is yet to be assessed.