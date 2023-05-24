Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

Ashok Kaura

Jalandhar, May 23

A major tragedy was averted after a Alto car bearing the registration number PB-08-8152 caught fire on today. Passengers had to jump out to save their lives. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control. However, the car had already been burnt to ashes.

The car was reportedly coming from Ludhiana when suddenly a spark took place and the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The driver stopped the car on the road and quickly came out while the other three women passengers saved their lives by jumping out of the car. So far, the reason behind the fire is said to be a short-circuit in the AC. Significantly, incidents of sudden fire in vehicles have started increasing due to the severe heat and temperature above 43°C.

In another mishap, blast took place in a diesel tank during welding at a shop which was also destroyed in village Darveshpind today. Meanwhile, a Bolero car passing by also caught fire but the fire tenders brought it under control. The exact loss in the mishap could not be estimated till now.