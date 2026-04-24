Car crashes into tree, driver dies in Hoshiarpur

On the Mahilpur-Hoshiarpur road near village Mukhomajara, a car went out of control and crashed into a tree, resulting in the death of the driver on the spot, while another youth was seriously injured.

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According to information, 22-year-old Jaskaran Singh, alias Jassa, from village Jaitpur, was travelling towards Hoshiarpur in his car along with his friend Karan, also a resident of Jaitpur. When they reached near Mukhomajara village, their car went out of control and hit a roadside tree.

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Both were seriously injured and taken to the Civil Hospital, Mahilpur, where doctors declared Jaskaran Singh dead. Jaskaran had returned from Italy about a month ago. The police from Chabbewal station reached the spot and have started investigation.