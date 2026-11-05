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Home / Jalandhar / Car hits bike from behind on Phagwara NH, 2 hurt

Car hits bike from behind on Phagwara NH, 2 hurt

Both vehicles damaged, injured rushed to Civil Hospital

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:26 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The car that was involved in accident.
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Two youths sustained injuries after a speeding car allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind in Phagwara last night.

The collision was so forceful that both vehicles suffered extensive damage, while the injured motorcyclists rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara.The accident occurred when a car, allegedly being driven at a very high speed, struck the motorcycle travelling ahead of it. The impact left both motorcycle riders seriously injured and caused substantial damage to the two vehicles.

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The injured were identified as Mayank and Gaurav, residents of Atta village near Goraya. Soon after the accident, people present on the spot and passers-by arranged emergency medical assistance and informed the 108 ambulance service as well as the police. Both injured men were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where doctors and medical staff immediately provided them with preliminary treatment.

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Their condition was reported to be stable and out of danger. Eyewitnesses further alleged that bottles containing liquor, cigarette packets and rolling papers were recovered from the car. According to their account, after the collision, the car driver and his companion allegedly attempted to leave the spot while appearing to be under the influence of intoxicants. However, local residents caught them. The young men travelling in the car, however, reportedly denied the allegations of drinking.

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