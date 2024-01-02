Car hits bike, two migrant workers die

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 1

Two migrant workers lost their lives when the bike they were riding was hit by a car in Nawanshahr. The incident occured on December 30 at 8.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Saroj Kumar and Manish Kumar. The car driver fled after the accident. A case under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC has been registered against an unidentified person in this connection.

Recently, a 30-year-old man lost his life due to rash driving. An unidentified elderly person also died after being hit by a vehicle a few days ago. Notably, accidents due to rash driving are on the rise in Nawanshahr. In a majority of the cases, unidentified drivers of vehicles are booked who flee after the accident.

On September 22, a woman, identified as Shakuntala, lost her life after a truck hit the scooter she was riding pillion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawanshahr