Car on fire creates panic in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 10

Panic gripped Mohalla Gobindpura when the residents noticed a burning car parked outside a house last night. The car owner Balbir Kaur said that her vehicle was parked outside as usual and she was asleep when suddenly she noticed to find that it was on fire. She raised the alarm and residents nearby rushed to the site and informed the fire brigade.

The fire brigade reached the spot and brought the flames under control, but the vehicle was damaged to a great extent. Firefighter Rajan said the cause of the fire in the vehicle appeared to be a short-circuit because electric wires had fallen down on the car. He said the fire brigade had to wait for a long time due to a power breakdown in the area, still they managed to extinguish the flames. The exact loss could not be estimated yet.