Car on fire creates panic in Phagwara

Phagwara, February 10
Panic gripped Mohalla Gobindpura when the residents noticed a burning car parked outside a house last night. The car owner Balbir Kaur said that her vehicle was parked outside as usual and she was asleep when suddenly she noticed to find that it was on fire. She raised the alarm and residents nearby rushed to the site and informed the fire brigade.
The fire brigade reached the spot and brought the flames under control, but the vehicle was damaged to a great extent. Firefighter Rajan said the cause of the fire in the vehicle appeared to be a short-circuit because electric wires had fallen down on the car. He said the fire brigade had to wait for a long time due to a power breakdown in the area, still they managed to extinguish the flames. The exact loss could not be estimated yet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...