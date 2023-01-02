Car rams into truck, four students killed

Jalandhar, January 1
Four students, including a girl, died when their speeding car rammed into a truck at Beas Pind here today. The deceased, aged between 20 and 22, have been identified as Shelly Guleria, Lokesh, Rohan and Simran, all residents of Gurdaspur and Pathankot.
As per the police, the car, which was coming from Pathankot, and heading to Rampura in Bathinda, was speeding and crossed its side of the road by tearing into the divider and rammed into a truck on the other side. The front portion of the car was badly crushed in the accident.
The accident took place at Noorpur, near Beas Pind at about 2 pm. The drivers of both the car and the truck have been seriously injured. The truck driver was ferrying apples from Srinagar.
Pritpal Singh, ASI, Alawalpur Chowki, Jalandhar, said, “Of the five occupants of the car, four have died. All four are students and were going to Rampura in Bathinda to their college. Their families are also shortly reaching here.” The police said no FIR had been lodged in the case as no charges had yet been pressed.
