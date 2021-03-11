Car snatching case cracked in Jalandhar, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

The city police on Tuesday arrested a person who was involved in snatching the car at gunpoint in Johal Market. The crime took place in the city a few days ago. His two accomplices are still at large. A country-made weapon (desi katta) and five live rounds have also been recovered from the accused along with the snatched vehicle.

A Hyundai Creta car (PB 08 ED 5400) was snatched at gunpoint on the evening of April 18 from Sanjha Chullah near Johal Market.

Divulging the details, Police commissioner (CP) Gurpreet Singh Toor said a team of police officers was constituted under Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskaranjit Singh Teja, ADCP II Harpal Singh Randhawa and Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill.

The CP said on a tip-off, the police arrested the kingpin identified as Rachpal Singh, alias Bhola, of Daulewala village in Moga district. He was arrested in his native village. As per the information, two FIRs under various Sections of the NDPS Act and snatching were already lodged against the accused at Shahkot and Kot Isse Khan police stations.

Toor said brother of the accused Dayal Singh was already behind the bars as a case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. A case under the NDPS Act has also been registered against the mother of the accused Baljinder Kaur.

Toor said raids were also being conducted to nab the other two accused identified as Manjinder Singh, alias Kaalu, and Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakhu. Toor added that the accused had fled from the spot after committing the crime.