Car stolen from outside house

Phagwara, July 15
A Honda car was found stolen from outside a house in New Model Town here last night. City SHO Amandeep Nahar said that after scanning CCTVs two unidentified persons were seen taking away the car. On the complaint of Nitin Sapra, the police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC.
