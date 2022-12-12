Car stolen from Phagwara house

Phagwara, December 11
A car bearing registration number PB-36H-3622 was stolen from near a gurdwara here. The owner of the car, Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Patel Nagar, lodged a complaint with the police that when he woke up in the morning and checked outside, he found his car to be missing.
The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking
Congress brass attends ceremony; Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath...
Air India nears historic order for 500 jets
Includes over 100 wide-bodies such as Airbus A350s, Boeing 7...
J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary
BJP hails move, cites Hry database