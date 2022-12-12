Car stolen from Phagwara house

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 11

A car bearing registration number PB-36H-3622 was stolen from near a gurdwara here. The owner of the car, Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Patel Nagar, lodged a complaint with the police that when he woke up in the morning and checked outside, he found his car to be missing.

The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard.