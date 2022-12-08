Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 7

With the arrest of a member of a Ferozepur-based gang of vehicle thieves, the city police today claimed to have solved a car theft case, which was reported from Garden Colony on November 27. The suspect has been identified as Karanveer Singh, alias Kara, a resident of Peer Mohammad village in Ferozepur.

The suspect in police custody in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune Photo

According to information, Sandeep Bassi, in his complaint to the police, stated that he had parked his car bearing registration number PB08-DD-1246 outside his house around 10 pm on November 27. When he came out of his house the next day around 8 am, he found his car missing. He checked the CCTVs installed nearby. In the CCTV recording, he saw some unidentified persons towing away his car at midnight.

Divulging more details about the incident, Aditya, ADCP 2, Jalandhar, said after gathering vital leads from the CCTV footage and other evidence, a police party of the Division No. 6 was sent to Ferozepur for investigation.

“They succeeded in arresting Karanveer. The police also recovered the stolen car of Sandeep Bassi from his possession,” he said.

He said Karanveer, along with his gang members namely Puran Singh, Vikramjeet Singh and Naminder Singh, who are also residents of Ferozepur, was involved in a number of vehicle theft cases. They had stolen several cars from Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar and other posh localities in Barnala and Ludhiana.

“We succeeded in arresting Karanveer. The remaining three accused were already arrested by the Ferozepur police for their involvement in other similar cases,” he said.

Talking about the modus operandi of this gang, ADCP-2 Aditya said the accused used to tow away vehicles with the help

of stolen cars. Later, they used to dismantle the vehicles and sell their parts in the market.

He said the accused was produced in a court, which sent him to four-day police remand. They were investigating his involvement in more such cases.

