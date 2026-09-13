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Home / Jalandhar / Career counselling event held for students in Jalandhar

Career counselling event held for students in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:34 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Stalls put up during career counselling session held at KV-1 in Jalandhar.
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A career counselling programme for the students of Classes XI and XII was held at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, Jalandhar Cantt, here.

The main attraction of the morning session was a thought-provoking speech by Nikita of Class XII (commerce) on the topic “Is career counselling really important for us?” Her speech highlighted the crucial role of proper guidance in choosing modern career paths for students. Taking the theme forward, the students of Class XII presented a skit on career counselling, depicting the practical challenges and decision-making dilemmas faced by today’s youth.

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Harjinder Bhatia, Principal of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 3, addressed the gathering and motivated students to achieve their goals with determination and honesty. An informative exhibition organised by various universities was also held, showcasing different courses and their nuances. This programme provided a common platform for all stakeholders, parents and students to learn about higher education opportunities and prospects in various streams.

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On concluding the programme, Vice-Principal Mange Ram Godara presented the action plan for the upcoming Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) and the much-awaited career fair, elaborating on how both will help students in taking well-informed decisions for their future. The event inspired students and teachers for further academic activities.

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