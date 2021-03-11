Career Counselling Meet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: St Soldier Group of Institutions organised a career counseling fair for students and their parents to make them aware about the prospects for higher education and future after school in which around 400 students and their parents participated. The aim of this meet was to inform the students about goal setting in life, then higher studies accordingly and the employment related to it. Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra were specially present on this occasion. Managing Director Prof. Manhar Arora, Director Admission Cell Haravatar Singh while addressing the students and their parents, gave them information about various courses like Architecture, Agriculture, Business of Management, BSc in Computer Science, Canadian Pathway Programmes, BBA, BCA, BBE, BCom, BSc MEFT, BSc Mass Communication, B.Sc MLS , BSc FT, Engineering courses, Law, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy etc. Anil Chopra said students who want to take admission in the courses can also attend free classes of English communication and computer application conducted by St Soldier. He also said free bus service is being provided by the institution for all the students of higher education.

Motivational Interaction held

A special address by Sushma Paul Berlia, Co-promotor and president of Apeejay Stya and Svran Group and president of Apeejay Education and Co-founder and Chancellor Apeejay Stya University was organised at Apeejay Institute for the students of MBA, MCA, BBA, BCom, BCA and B.Tech. She in her address encouraged the students to pursue their dreams despite challenging circumstances. She shared the success mantra of founder president that work was worship for him. The present generation should also work whole heartedly towards their goals. Narrating story of Eagle and Crow, she encouraged students to keep rising high in life no matter what the circumstances. Talking about the New Education Policy, she advised students to opt for MOOCS and SWAYAM courses as this would enhance their employability skills thus helping them in placements. Hybrid learning is the need of the hour and students should make maximum out of it. Speaking on the occasion, she also congratulated students for their excellent placements and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of knowledge and excellence throughout their lives. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director AIMETC thanked her for motivating the students.

World Bicycle Day celebrated

Tagore’s International Smart School celebrated ‘World Bicycle Day’ to recognise bicycling as a way to get a sustainable form of travelling that also ensures one’s physical well being. Students from 9th to 12th enthusiastically participated in bicycling. The students excitedly enjoyed slow bicycling, fast bicycling and joy ride on their bicycle within the accessibility of their home to celebrate this day. The teachers apprised the students of importance of cycling as a great exercise, good for the environment, saves petrol, and socially it shares our sense of adventure. Dean Vinod Shashi Jain encouraged the students that they should give priority to bicycle to come to school.

Month-Long Chhabeel Begins

On the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Guru, one-month long chhabeel began in Lyallpur Khalsa College. Speaking to the present, the college Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra said Guru Arjan Dev gave a message of universal brotherhood and strong faith in the will of God through his sacrifice. Dr Samra exhorted the students to follow the teachings of Guru Arjan Dev in their deeds. He informed that the chhabeel was being organised by the college staff and students and it would continue till first July. He along with the faculty and students served chhabeel and prashaad to all present there.

Federation Cup

In the recently held Junior Federation Cup in Gujarat, in the discus throw under-20 category, Class 12 Arts student of DIPS School Surranussi Shubhkarman Singh secured the first position. Shubhkarman Singh said this competition has run from June 2 to 4. After winning this competition, he will now go on to play in the Junior World Championship, Columbia. Even before this national level achievement, Shubhkarman Singh has won gold in discus throw and silver medal in shot put in Junior National Championship. In the CBSE National Games 2019, he set a new record by creating new records in discus throw and won silver medal in shotput. Shubhkarman told that to achieve this feat, he practices at least six hours every day. Along with sports, he also pays full attention to his studies. After this achievement, he is preparing for the international level competition. Shubhakarman said that along with his coach, his school has supported him a lot in this achievement. In school, children are always motivated to move forward in sports along with education. DIPS Chain MD Tarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh, Jashan Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra congratulated Shubhkarman for the achievement and wished him all the best for his international level competitions.

Pot Decoration Competition

To commemorate 75th anniversary of India’s Freedom as Azadi Ka Mahotsav, the Department of Home Science of PCMSD College for Women organised a pot decoration competition. In this competition, students from different classes participated enthusiastically. Students used tri-colours to decorate pots. The objective of the activity was to nurture intrinsic talents in the students. The members of the Managing Committee and the Principal of the college Dr Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their participation. She also praised the efforts of the head of the Department of Home Science, Manmeet Kaur for organising such events for the holistic development of the students.

University positions

Students of Bachelor of Design semester 5th of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, got GNDU positions. Manika got third university position with 582 marks out of 600 marks, Ritika got sixth university position with 565 marks out of 600. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students. On this occasion, Head of Design Department Dr Rakhi Mehta was also present.

Summer Camp organised

To give the students a joyous and cheerful time, Ivy World School under the aegis of the Vasal Educational Society organised a rousing and exclusive ‘Virtual Summer Camp’ for students from that concluded on Saturday. An exciting and exhilarating range of fun filled, high-spirited and creative activities were designed for the students. The camp not only enhanced their mental alertness and strengthen their physical ability, but also accelerated the development of life skills in them. The motive of this camp was to focus primarily on the creative talents of the participating children and to take them out of the rigorous routine of academic learning and enjoy the summer in a fruitful manner. It was a wonderful opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active. The camp saw an overwhelming participation by the students, eager to avail the rich experience this camp offered in sports, craft, music and dance. Numerous activities were meticulously designed and organised for the children in lieu to refine their skills and concurrently to entertain them. The camp was a dais for all the children to amplify their individual talents. The students were exposed to invigorating learning sessions with ‘hands-on-experience’ in all hobbies they wished to pursue. S Chauhan, Principal, Ivy World School, congratulated and appreciated all children, parents for their enormous support and educators for their hard work on the successful completion of virtual summer camp. Director Aditi Vasal congratulated all the educators for making summer camp a great success and wished all Ivyian family “Happy vacations”.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women has started a summer camp “Leap To Learn”. Keeping in view the economic conditions of various families, this summer camp is completely free of cost and would span from June 6-15. This would cover an umbrella of courses. “We Know Computers” would deal with Computer Training, “Fashion fiesta” would hone their Fashion Designing skills, “Creative Pursuits” is for Home Science, “Play with Paint” for Fine Arts, “Brain Games” for Commerce, “Be a Make UP Pro” for Cosmetology, and “Music & More” is for Music. Thus going through these various courses, the students would not only learn different skills but would also clear the haze to choose their career path. There is no doubt that the girls will be able to make memories of a lifetime at summer camp, with new friends, new skills and a new self-esteem that would breed new confidence in them. The memories of the fun, skills and laughter from summer camp will stay with them for the rest of their lives and they would get a knowhow of what the future holds for them. This summer camp is basically to explore and unfold their hidden potentials. Through this the girls would get also get a feel of the college life, thus making them more comfortable for the coming time. This would also increase their social circle not only personally but also professionally, the benefits of which they would reap for lifetime.

Online art exhibition

Dr Mohinder Kumar Mastana, Department of Sculpture of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, has brought laurels to the college as he was honoured and had a significant place in the ‘Online International Art Exhibition and Competition’ which was organised by Vidya Bharti Kala Kendra to celebrate the World Art Day - April 2022. He has another participation in Fiesta International Art Competition organised by Bindaas Artist Group New Delhi that would go from May 20 to June 30 where he secured merit awards for his commendable work. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated Dr Mastana and wished him a better participation in this field in future. She was hopeful that his active participation adds a better scope in providing guidance to his students. She further wished him a great success in his future endeavour as an accomplished artist.