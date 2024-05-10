 Career Counselling Workshop : The Tribune India

School Notes

Career Counselling Workshop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Delhi Public School organised a career counselling workshop in collaboration with the Indian Air Force. The workshop aimed to guide young students towards a career as air warriors and instill in them the values of service and dedication. Two distinguished resource persons from the Indian Air Force, Flying Officer Sonia and Flying Officer Kanishk Mallik led the workshop, emphasising that the welfare of the people is always their first mission. They introduced the students to various aircrafts such as Sukhoi Su-30, C-130 Hercules, MIG-29 and Mi-70, highlighting their significance in Indian military history. The speakers outlined the pathways for joining the Indian Air Force, including NDA, CDSE, AFCAT, and NCC. They explained the two types of commissions available: permanent commission and short service commission. Additionally, they discussed various career fields within the Indian Air Force, such as accounts, education and medical sciences. The speakers motivated students by highlighting the adventurous opportunities available in the Air Force, including skydiving, aeromodelling, parasailing, paragliding, trekking, skiing, rafting, windsurfing, and sailing.

Mother’s Day Celebrated

Mother’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in all the five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt-Jandiala Road, Nurpur Road and Kapurthala Road), in which the students participated with great enthusiasm. Special programmes were organised in all the schools on the occasion of ‘Mother’s Day’. Mothers of children from pre-primary Innokids to Class I of all the schools were invited. The members of the management got the opportunity to watch the movie ‘Kung Fu Panda’ with their children at Curo Mall. The mothers gave very good feedback and said that they had never spent such a happy time with their children before. The children of Class II did ‘Card Making Activity’ in which they expressed their love for their mother by making beautiful cards and writing beautiful messages for their mother on them. The children of grades III took part in poetry recitation competition on the theme ‘Maa ka Aanchal’ in which the children presented their underlying thoughts about their mother in the form of poetry. The children of Class IV wrote a ‘Thank you note for mother’ for their mother’s immense and selfless love for her. The children of grade V made beautiful badges for their mothers. The children of grade VI wrote heart touching messages for their mothers in the ‘Self Composed Message for Mom’ activity. In the online activity, the students of grade VII made a cake for their mothers while sharing happy moments with them in the ‘Bake a Cake’ activity. The students of grade VIII expressed their feelings towards their mothers by writing a poem titled ‘Mom You Are the Best’. .

Notebooks distributed to students

With the motto of spreading education amongst the village children and discharging its social responsibility, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Team of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya distributed notebooks to students of Government Primary-Middle Smart School, Gillan, under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. Dr Minakshi Duggal Mehta, in-charge, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Team, addressed the students and motivated them to put their heart and soul into studies so that they can make their nation proud of them. The students were motivated with the success stories of people who have outperformed even in odd situations and have made the nation proud such as President Droupadi Murmu.

International Museum Expo 2024

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s young innovators have clinched the first prize in the Young Innovator category at the North Zone leg of the prestigious International Museum Expo 2024. Two undergraduate students of PG Department of Physics Gurleen and Harman along with their mentors Dr. Neetu Verma and Dr Surbhi showcased unparalleled ingenuity and expertise, earning accolades from judges and peers alike. Their innovative approach and dedication have rightfully earned them the opportunity to represent KMV on the international stage. With great anticipation and excitement, the students are now gearing up to showcase their groundbreaking work at the upcoming International Museum Expo 2024, scheduled to be held on May 18-19 in the culturally vibrant city of Kolkata. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of Dr Neetu Verma, Head, PG Department of Physics, and Dr Surbhi for mentoring the students.

Students get placed in Tech Mahindra

Students of BBK DAV College for Women brought laurels to the college by getting placed in Tech Mahindra, a leading multinational information technology services and consulting company. In a virtual campus placement drive, 14 students were selected by the recruitment panel. The selection procedure encompassed a pre-placement talk followed by HR Assessment, operations and client rounds. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students on their momentous achievement. The Principal also commended the persistent efforts of Manoj Puri, Dean, Placements, and his entire team.

SGPC declares religious exam result

The results of the third and fourth grade of the annual religious examination conducted by the Dharma Pracharak Committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee were released today by the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Committee, Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami. Earlier the result of first and second class has been released. According to the results released today for the third and fourth grade, a stipend of Rs 3.4 lakh will be given to the meritorious candidates. Apart from this, special prize money of Rs 5,100, Rs 4,100 and Rs 3,100 will be given to the first three places. Dhami also released the result of Sikh Dharma Studies Correspondence Course, in which 20 meritorious students will be given stipend amount.

