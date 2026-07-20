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Home / Jalandhar / Cargo Motors honours coach for promoting sports among youth

Cargo Motors honours coach for promoting sports among youth

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:43 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The Cargo Motors team felicitates athletics coach Sarbjit Singh at the Cargo Motors MG Showroom, BSF Chowk, Jalandhar.
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Under the guidance of Jayant Nanda, chairman, Cargo Motors, the Cargo Motors team felicitated renowned athletics coach Sarbjit Singh at the Cargo Motors MG Showroom, BSF Chowk, Jalandhar, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to sports and youth development.

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Sarabjit Singh has played a significant role in nurturing young athletes, many of whom are representing at the national-level through his dedicated coaching and mentorship. His relentless efforts have inspired countless youngsters to pursue sports as a way of life and to stay away from the menace of drug abuse.

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On the occasion, the Cargo Motors team presented a special memento to Sarabjit Singh as a token of appreciation for his remarkable service to society.

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The citation presented to him read: “In recognition of your outstanding dedication and commendable efforts in encouraging youth participation in sports and inspiring them to stay away from narcotics. Your commitment to creating outstanding sportsmen and building a healthier, stronger and drug-free generation is truly appreciated.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Cargo Motors team appreciated Sarabjit Singh’s invaluable contribution towards shaping the future of young athletes and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to support initiatives that promote sports, fitness and a drug-free society.

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