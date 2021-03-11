Kapurthala-based carjacker couple nabbed for killing hired taxi driver

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 21

A seemingly harmless trip to the Gurdwara Ber Sahib by a couple was actually a conspiracy for murder. A Kapurthala-based couple have been found to be the murderers of their own hired taxi driver, whom they killed a month ago on the pretext of making a pilgrimage. The couple masterminded many previous snatchings in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, in a similar fashion. They have threatened, injured, extorted and killed drivers of hired vehicles previously; and, on one occasion, fired at a police party.

The Kapurthala police today traced the accused of the blind murder of a man whose body was found in the fields near Kala Sanghia road in jurisdiction of the Sadar Kapurthala police station. The aforesaid information has surfaced during investigation on the case.

On 19 June, the Kapurthala police found a corpse from farm fields near main Highway after which an FIR had been lodged under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC at the Sadar Kapurthala police station. The victim was later identified as Bakshi Ram during investigation. After about two months, the police traced and arrested the accused couple, namely Rajan Kumar, a resident of Ahmedpur village, and his wife Swaranjit Kaur, a resident of Jolowal Madhopur.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that they had booked a taxi from Hoshiarpur to Gurdwara Ber Sahib. The taxi driver, Bakhsi Ram, 42, accompanied them to Sultanpur Lodhi. On the way back from the gurdwara, the accused murdered the taxi driver and left his body in the fields, fleeing away with the vehicle.

Both the accused have multiple FIRs registered against them wherein they are accused of murder, snatching, possession of illegal weapons and other heinous crimes in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Including the present case, at least six FIRs have been registered against Rajan Kumar at Solan, three in Uttarakhand and one each at Himachal Pradesh, Sadar Kapurthala, Satnampura, and Phagwara.

Similarly, two FIRs have been lodged against his wife Swaranjit Kaur at Solan and Kapurthala. All FIRs have been lodged this year only, the earliest being of vehicle snatching at Solan in February 2022.

Both the accused in the FIR have been arrested and the stolen car has been recovered. Apart from this, further investigation is going on in this case.

