Case registered for desecration of religious poster in Nakodar

Nakodar police have registered a case under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code following an incident involving alleged desecration of a religious poster in Nakodar.

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DSP Nakodar Onkar Singh Brar said, the complaint was filed by Sudesh Kumar Chahal, resident of Mehatpur Road Nakodar. In his statement, the complainant alleged that unidentified individuals tore a flex poster bearing the image of a revered religious figure.

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The act was described as an instance of disrespect toward religious sentiments, prompting the registration of a formal case by the police. Following the complaint, authorities initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for the incident.

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DSP Brar stated that initial inquiries are underway and efforts are being made to gather evidence and trace the accused. The matter is being treated with sensitivity given its potential to affect communal harmony. Authorities have appealed to the public to maintain peace and cooperate with the investigation, assuring that strict action will be taken against those found involved.