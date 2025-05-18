DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Case registered for selling, harvesting wheat illegally

Case registered for selling, harvesting wheat illegally

The Sadar police have registered a case against a man accused of illegally harvesting and selling wheat from the land of another villager. A complaint was lodged by Kuljit Singh, a resident of Sapror village. In his statement to the...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:47 AM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Sadar police have registered a case against a man accused of illegally harvesting and selling wheat from the land of another villager.

Advertisement

A complaint was lodged by Kuljit Singh, a resident of Sapror village. In his statement to the police, Kuljit alleged that his wheat crop on approximately 1.5 kanals located on land bordered from two sides was harvested and sold without his consent.

Following his complaint, the police have registered a case against Bahadur Singh, also a resident of Sapror village in this connection. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper