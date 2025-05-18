Case registered for selling, harvesting wheat illegally

The Sadar police have registered a case against a man accused of illegally harvesting and selling wheat from the land of another villager.

A complaint was lodged by Kuljit Singh, a resident of Sapror village. In his statement to the police, Kuljit alleged that his wheat crop on approximately 1.5 kanals located on land bordered from two sides was harvested and sold without his consent.

Following his complaint, the police have registered a case against Bahadur Singh, also a resident of Sapror village in this connection. Further investigation into the matter is underway.