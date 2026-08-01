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Home / Jalandhar / Case registered over circulation of child abuse video on Instagram

Case registered over circulation of child abuse video on Instagram

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Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:12 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The Cyber Crime Police Station, Kapurthala, has registered a case against an unidentified accused after an objectionable video depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was allegedly circulated through the social media platform Instagram. Police have intensified the investigation and initiated further legal proceedings to trace the person responsible for sharing the illegal content.

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Confirming the development, Inspector Mandeep Kaur, Station House Officer of the Cyber Crime Police Station, said that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in offences relating to child sexual abuse material. She also appealed to parents and guardians to remain vigilant and closely monitor their children’s online activities to protect them from harmful digital content.

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According to police, the objectionable video was reportedly uploaded and circulated through an Instagram account on March 26, 2026. After receiving information about the incident, the Cyber Crime Police Station launched an inquiry and subsequently registered a case against the operator of the concerned Instagram account. Efforts are now underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

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Inspector Mandeep Kaur urged parents to ensure that children are accessing only age-appropriate and safe online content. She advised that if anyone comes across content involving the sexual exploitation of a child or receives any such material, they should neither share nor preserve it unnecessarily. Instead, they should immediately report the matter to the police or the appropriate cybercrime authorities so that prompt legal action can be taken.

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