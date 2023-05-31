Cases of 63K claimants for SC scholarships rejected: Akalis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Pawan Kumar Tinu alleged that the state government had failed to do justice to SC students in providing Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme.

Addressing a press conference along with SC students, who had to face police wrath at BSF Chowk three days ago during a protest, Tinu said, “The claims of as many as 63,000 Dalit students have been rejected by the government this year on various technical grounds or on account of clerical mistakes. Such a huge rejection on the grounds that the applicant did not provide Aadhaar card details of father smacks of the government’s intention to scale down the numbers of the claimants”.

Tinu said, “While we were in power till 2016-17, there were as many as four lakh beneficiaries under the scheme. In six years, the number has fallen to just 1.78 lakh. The state government has 1,084 crore due to the students as its share which is not being released. The government has done nothing against the former SC Welfare Minister Sadhu S Dharamsot who was accused of a scam.”

The SAD leader also alleged that the recent police action against Dalit students at BSF Chowk was uncalled for. “Three agitating SC students who had been detained at the police station on the day were let off very late despite repeated pleas and they reached their examination centre an hour late. Clearly, they would not have been in the right frame of mind to take the examination and this calls for an inquiry”, he said.

The SAD leader added, “The girl students were the biggest sufferers as their phones were confiscated and they were detained at far off locations. This was sheer harassment which too needs to be probed.”