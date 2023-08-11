Cash, cellphone snatched from filling station employees, 2 held

Phagwara, August 10
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons on the charge of snatching cash from petrol pump salesmen.
Investigating Officer (IO) Janal Raj said the suspects had been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Raju, a resident of Khurshaid Pur village, and Akash Deep Singh, a resident of Bopa Rai colony, Sidham Bet in Ludhiana.
Surjit Kumar, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Jalandhar, had complained to the police that the suspects and their two unidentified accomplices, riding a Honda City car bearing registration number PB08AA8666, came to the petrol pump at Kang Sahibu village and snatched a bag containing cash from petrol pump salesmen Arbaz Khan and Abhishek Ali.
The bag contained sale money amounting to Rs 2,970. They also snatched a mobile phone and a silver bangle from them.
The IO said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. Further investigations were on into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...