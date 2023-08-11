Cash, cellphone snatched from filling station employees, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 10

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons on the charge of snatching cash from petrol pump salesmen.

Investigating Officer (IO) Janal Raj said the suspects had been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Raju, a resident of Khurshaid Pur village, and Akash Deep Singh, a resident of Bopa Rai colony, Sidham Bet in Ludhiana.

Surjit Kumar, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Jalandhar, had complained to the police that the suspects and their two unidentified accomplices, riding a Honda City car bearing registration number PB08AA8666, came to the petrol pump at Kang Sahibu village and snatched a bag containing cash from petrol pump salesmen Arbaz Khan and Abhishek Ali.

The bag contained sale money amounting to Rs 2,970. They also snatched a mobile phone and a silver bangle from them.

The IO said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. Further investigations were on into the matter.

