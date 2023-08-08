Cash, gold jewellery stolen from house

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 7

Gold ornaments and cash were stolen from a house at Gobind Nagar, Arora Colony, Kakkon.

House owner Rajinderpal Singh said he, along with his family, had gone to Dhanoa village. When he saw the footage of CCTV cameras installed at his house, he found the lock of the balcony door broken.

He immediately informed his neighbours about the incident and returned home. He said the miscreant took away gold ornaments and Rs 50,000 in cash from the house.

He said when he checked the neighbour’s CCTV camera, it was found that the thief entered the house around 3:15 pm and committed the theft for around 20 minutes.

He informed the Model Town police about the incident. He also gave CCTV footage of the incident to the police for further investigation.

