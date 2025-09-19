DT
Cash, ornaments stolen from widow's house

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
A widow living alone in Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Bhawda, was allegedly targeted by two burglars last night.

According to the police, complainant Kuldeep Kaur reported that the burglars were said to have broken the lock on the main door and entered the house while she was asleep.

They allegedly woke the complainant and removed gold earrings from her ears before proceeding to break open a safe in a steel almirah. They reportedly decamped with ₹40,000, a gold bangle, a gold chain, and a ring. The complainant also stated that the burglars were armed with knives.

Police sources confirmed that the complainant’s husband had passed away two years ago and her son is currently residing in the United States, leaving her alone at the residence.

A case has been registered under Sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for house-breaking and theft against unidentified persons at the Bhawda City police station.

Investigating officers said efforts are underway to identify the suspects. “We are checking CCTV footage from the locality and gathering statements from neighbours. The complainant has provided details of the stolen items,” a police spokesperson said.

