Cash snatched from employee of gas agency

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 10

Two Maruti Swift car-borne unidentified miscreants snatched Rs 42,000 from a gas agency employee near Saprod village on Monday.

The victim, Suresh Kumar, told the police that he was returning to Phagwara city after supplying cooking gas at a private university when the robbers posing as policemenstopped him and on the pretext of searching him, took the cash and fled. The police have registered a case.