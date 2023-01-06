Cash snatched from youth

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 5

Two unidentified motorcyclist-borne masked miscreants snatched cash worth Rs 39,800 from a youth near Baba Gadhia locality here last night. The victim Sunny Gaba was going to Khalsa Enclave to meet his relatives when the robbers stopped his Activa, snatched cash and managed to flee. The police have registered a case in this connection.