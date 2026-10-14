Cash stolen from shrine, vehicles burnt in Phagwara village

A theft at a shrine followed by a fire that damaged three vehicles parked at a residence was reported from Khothran village near Phagwara. The incident allegedly resulted in losses worth several lakhs of rupees, leaving the family shocked.

According to Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Khothran village, a shrine dedicated to Gugga Jahar Pir and Shani Dev has been established within his house. He had travelled to Rajasthan with a group of devotees to pay obeisance when he received information that a fire had broken out at his residence and that a theft had taken place at the shrine.

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On returning home, Bharat Bhushan found that the donation box kept inside the shrine had been broken open and the cash was missing. He further alleged that a car, a motorcycle and a scooter parked within the residential premises had been set on fire. The vehicles sustained extensive damage, causing substantial financial losses.

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The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised concerns, as the alleged theft at the shrine coincided with the burning of vehicles at the residence. However, the exact sequence of events and those responsible have yet to be established.

After being informed, a police team reached the spot and began an investigation. Officials are examining both the alleged theft and the fire to ascertain the facts and identify those involved.

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The incident has caused concern among residents of Khothran village, particularly because a religious place was allegedly targeted and the family's vehicles were damaged. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.