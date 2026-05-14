Cattle shed worker brutally murdered near Banga temple

A gruesome murder in the Patti Masanda area of Banga has sent shockwaves through the local community. A cattle shed worker was allegedly killed with sharp weapons behind the Sheetla Mata temple.

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The deceased was identified as Jagtar Singh, a resident of Saila Khurd, who was reportedly working at the cattle shed for the last two years.

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The incident came to light late Tuesday evening when cattle shed owner Satinderjit Singh Mann opened the gate of the premises and discovered Jagtar Singh lying in a pool of blood. The police were immediately informed about the incident.

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Taking serious note of the case, Senior Superintendent of Police Tushar Gupta, SP (D) Sarbjit Singh Bahia, DSP (D) Jatinder Singh Chauhan and DSP Banga Harjit Singh Randhawa, along with forensic experts and CIA staff teams, reached the crime scene and initiated a detailed investigation.

Family members of the deceased, including his brother Kulveer Singh, brother-in-law Jaswant Singh and wife Mandeep Kaur, also arrived at the spot. According to the family, Jagtar Singh had no known personal enmity with anyone. He is survived by his wife and two minor children.

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Banga city police station SHO Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Singh said police teams had been deployed to investigate murder from all possible angles. He assured that the accused would be identified and arrested soon.

The bereaved family has appealed to the government and the police authorities to ensure swift justice and strict punishment for those responsible for murder.