Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 30

In a daring daylight snatching incident, two girls sitting on their Activa outside a park here were robbed of a mobile phone by three unidentified bike-borne persons this afternoon.

The incident took place outside a community park based at Surya Enclave residential locality. The entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

In the CCTV footage, which is going viral on social media, three masked unidentified persons could be seen stopping their bike outside the park where the victims were standing. While one of the snatchers kept sitting on the bike with the engine on, the other two robbers stood nearby to the victims. Before the girls could raise an alarm, they snatched the cellphone and fled the spot.

SHO Ajaib Singh of the Rama Mandi police station said the police were trying to trace the robbers. He said no official complaint from the victim has been received so far, however, on the basis of the CCTV footage that’s going viral, they have started a probe. “We are trying to gather more clues, the CCTV footage is being scrutinised, and the accused will be arrested soon,” he added.