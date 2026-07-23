CBI raids house of businessman’s driver in Hoshiarpur

The CBI conducted a raid at the residence of Gopal of Sukhiyabad in Hoshiarpur on Thursday morning. Gopal is reportedly employed as a driver by a businessman based in Ludhiana. According to sources, the CBI team reached the house early in the morning that continued for several hours. During the raid, officials examined documents and other material available on the premises.

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Sources further said the premises of the businessman, for whom Gopal works as a driver, were also searched simultaneously by the CBI.

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