CBSE award for Jalandhar school principal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 30

Coming as a proud moment for the city, Dr Sonia Mago, Principal of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar, is set to be awarded the CBSE excellence award in teaching and leadership in the physics category. She will be presented this award on September 6 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Swami Shantananand, president of the school, and members of the management have extended their blessings and felicitations on this momentous achievement.

The selection criteria was based on academic and professional details like content developer, resource person in capacity building programmes, etc, contribution towards society, community and nation as a whole, innovative teaching practices and their impact on comprehensive growth of students and teaching philosophy. After the scrutiny of documents, she was selected for an interview in front of the national-level screening-cum-selection committee.

Dr Sonia Mago has been serving the institution as head of department of physics. In a career spanning more than two decades, she has strived for learning and enhancing skills in her field. In her career, she has guided a number of students who participated in the national-level CBSE science exhibitions many times. Besides, she has been conferred the FAP National Award, Bharatiya Shiksha Ratan Award, National Teachers Scientist Innovation Award, teaching excellence award at the school and district levels, and CBSE teaching aid award. One of her notable achievements is interacting with Nobel laureate Dr Donna Strickland in a fireside chat initiated by the CBSE.

She is a resource person for the CBSE and has conducted several online and offline workshops for teachers.