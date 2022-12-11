CBSE Basketball championship concludes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A four-day CBSE Cluster XVIII basketball championship U19 category concluded at CT Public School. The entire tournament was intense as nearly 44 teams battled for their positions. All the basketball stars displayed their talent on the court and amazed the spectators with their level of skills. The event was embellished by the presence of eminent chief guest Harpreet Singh, vice chairman CT Group, principal Daljeet Rana, and Sukhdeep Kaur, vice-principal, and coaches of participating schools. In girls U19 category, Doraha Public School, Ludhiana, stood first whereas CT Public School stood second and IVY World School, Jalandhar and DAV Public School, Ludhiana stood third. In boys under 19 category, the first position was bagged by Spring Dale School Amritsar and the second and third positions were bagged by CT Public School, Jalandhar and Doraha Public School, Ludhiana.

Mime competition at Sanskriti KMV

Sanskriti KMV School hosted the Jalandhar Sahodaya inter-school mime competition in which teams from 13 schools participated. Students showcased their ideas descriptively through actions and expressions on the theme of corruption. The event was inaugurated by school principal Rachna Monga. The jury panel included experts from the field of performing arts. Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, secured the first position, Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, and Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, secured the second and the third positions respectively. Consolation prize went to Dayanand Model School, Jalandhar.

Presentation contest at SD college

The Economics association of PCM SD College for Women organised a PowerPoint presentation competition. Economics students of Semester III participated in the competition. The students showcased their skills in delivering ideas through the PPTs. Deepu bagged the first prize. Yashika of BSc semester III gave her presentation on the topic ‘Problem of Inflation’ and secured the second prize. Principal Pooja Parashar congratulated the students.

Ivy world marks founder’s day

Ivy World School observed its 10th founder’s day by celebrating ‘EUPHORIA 2022’. Students gave various performances named ‘Heal the World’, ‘Shining India’, ‘Joy of India’, ‘Carnival’, ‘Women empowerment’, ‘Ode to Brave hearts’ and ‘Lord Shiva –the Creator, the Protector and the Destroyer’. The chief guest was Sanjeev Kalra, Special DGP Punjab Home Guards, and the guests of honour on the occasion included Amit Mahajan, ADC, Jalandhar, Jai Inder SDM, Jalandhar, Dalip Singh Rana, alias the Great Khali, Dr Dharmandar Punia, IRS, Vivek Sheel Soni, SSP Mohali. The chief guest encouraged the students to create their own unique identity and pursue their dreams with a deep sense of passion.

CJS Public marks silver jubilee

CJS Public School celebrated its silver jubilee and annual function with great pomp and grandeur. Dr Girish Bali, Commissioner, Income Tax, Ludhiana, was the chief guest. Dr Kusam Bali, principal Dr Ravi Suta, chairperson Neena Mittal, Secretary Lalit Mittal, Nagesh Jindal, Gagan Jindal, CA Sarthak and Prof RC Mahendru were present on the ocassion. The principal presented the annual report of the school. Students of the pre-nursery wing enthralled everyone with a dance performance named ‘Let’s Greet to Treat’. The students also presented another dance performance named ‘Gratitude – An Eternal Bliss’ and gave the message that everyone doing work in the institution is an important part of the school. In Skit, ‘Brain Drain – A big Strain’, the participants showed the problem of brain drain that how the young generation is leaving the country for foreign lands.

Saffron public holds skit contest

Saffron Public School hosted an inter-school Punjabi skit competition in which 15 schools from Jalandhar and Phagwara participated. The themes were ‘Mai Udhna Chaundi Haa’ and ‘Guaach Reha Punjabi Sabhyachar’. Children portrayed the desires, wishes, and ambitions of the modern Punjabi woman through the first theme and in the second theme portrayed how modern kids are abandoning their culture and are embracing westernisation. Gurukul School bagged the first position, Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, and DIPS Uggi, secured the second position and Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, and DIPS Kapurthala secured the third position jointly. DRV DAV Centenery School and Sanskriti KMV Public School got the consolation prizes. Dr Sandeepa Sood congratulated the winning teams and motivated the students.

Workshop on fire safety conducted

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a workshop for students to make them aware of the use of fire safety equipment. The team demonstrated different ways of preventing a fire from spreading and use of fire extinguisher in the quickest and safest way. President State Public Schools Group Dr Narotam Singh, vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur and principal Savina Bahl thanked the team for guiding the students.

Dips second in CBSE handball c’ship

A team of DIPS School, Suranussi, secured the second position in CBSE North Zone handball championship held at Chandigarh. Manmohan Singh, sports manager of DIPS Chain, said in the championship a number of schools from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir participated. The matches were played between December 7 and 10. Fatehmeet Singh, Jashanjit Singh, Chandan Gupta, Abhay, Bhavishya Gulati, Gurnoor, Gautam, Naman, Sanchit, Sujal, Riya, Sukhraj, Preet Pal participated and won.