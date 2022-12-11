 CBSE Basketball championship concludes : The Tribune India

campus notes

CBSE Basketball championship concludes

CBSE Basketball championship concludes

Players in action during a match at CT Public School.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A four-day CBSE Cluster XVIII basketball championship U19 category concluded at CT Public School. The entire tournament was intense as nearly 44 teams battled for their positions. All the basketball stars displayed their talent on the court and amazed the spectators with their level of skills. The event was embellished by the presence of eminent chief guest Harpreet Singh, vice chairman CT Group, principal Daljeet Rana, and Sukhdeep Kaur, vice-principal, and coaches of participating schools. In girls U19 category, Doraha Public School, Ludhiana, stood first whereas CT Public School stood second and IVY World School, Jalandhar and DAV Public School, Ludhiana stood third. In boys under 19 category, the first position was bagged by Spring Dale School Amritsar and the second and third positions were bagged by CT Public School, Jalandhar and Doraha Public School, Ludhiana.

Mime competition at Sanskriti KMV

Sanskriti KMV School hosted the Jalandhar Sahodaya inter-school mime competition in which teams from 13 schools participated. Students showcased their ideas descriptively through actions and expressions on the theme of corruption. The event was inaugurated by school principal Rachna Monga. The jury panel included experts from the field of performing arts. Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, secured the first position, Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, and Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, secured the second and the third positions respectively. Consolation prize went to Dayanand Model School, Jalandhar.

Presentation contest at SD college

The Economics association of PCM SD College for Women organised a PowerPoint presentation competition. Economics students of Semester III participated in the competition. The students showcased their skills in delivering ideas through the PPTs. Deepu bagged the first prize. Yashika of BSc semester III gave her presentation on the topic ‘Problem of Inflation’ and secured the second prize. Principal Pooja Parashar congratulated the students.

Ivy world marks founder’s day

Ivy World School observed its 10th founder’s day by celebrating ‘EUPHORIA 2022’. Students gave various performances named ‘Heal the World’, ‘Shining India’, ‘Joy of India’, ‘Carnival’, ‘Women empowerment’, ‘Ode to Brave hearts’ and ‘Lord Shiva –the Creator, the Protector and the Destroyer’. The chief guest was Sanjeev Kalra, Special DGP Punjab Home Guards, and the guests of honour on the occasion included Amit Mahajan, ADC, Jalandhar, Jai Inder SDM, Jalandhar, Dalip Singh Rana, alias the Great Khali, Dr Dharmandar Punia, IRS, Vivek Sheel Soni, SSP Mohali. The chief guest encouraged the students to create their own unique identity and pursue their dreams with a deep sense of passion.

CJS Public marks silver jubilee

CJS Public School celebrated its silver jubilee and annual function with great pomp and grandeur. Dr Girish Bali, Commissioner, Income Tax, Ludhiana, was the chief guest. Dr Kusam Bali, principal Dr Ravi Suta, chairperson Neena Mittal, Secretary Lalit Mittal, Nagesh Jindal, Gagan Jindal, CA Sarthak and Prof RC Mahendru were present on the ocassion. The principal presented the annual report of the school. Students of the pre-nursery wing enthralled everyone with a dance performance named ‘Let’s Greet to Treat’. The students also presented another dance performance named ‘Gratitude – An Eternal Bliss’ and gave the message that everyone doing work in the institution is an important part of the school. In Skit, ‘Brain Drain – A big Strain’, the participants showed the problem of brain drain that how the young generation is leaving the country for foreign lands.

Saffron public holds skit contest

Saffron Public School hosted an inter-school Punjabi skit competition in which 15 schools from Jalandhar and Phagwara participated. The themes were ‘Mai Udhna Chaundi Haa’ and ‘Guaach Reha Punjabi Sabhyachar’. Children portrayed the desires, wishes, and ambitions of the modern Punjabi woman through the first theme and in the second theme portrayed how modern kids are abandoning their culture and are embracing westernisation. Gurukul School bagged the first position, Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, and DIPS Uggi, secured the second position and Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, and DIPS Kapurthala secured the third position jointly. DRV DAV Centenery School and Sanskriti KMV Public School got the consolation prizes. Dr Sandeepa Sood congratulated the winning teams and motivated the students.

Workshop on fire safety conducted

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a workshop for students to make them aware of the use of fire safety equipment. The team demonstrated different ways of preventing a fire from spreading and use of fire extinguisher in the quickest and safest way. President State Public Schools Group Dr Narotam Singh, vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur and principal Savina Bahl thanked the team for guiding the students.

Dips second in CBSE handball c’ship

A team of DIPS School, Suranussi, secured the second position in CBSE North Zone handball championship held at Chandigarh. Manmohan Singh, sports manager of DIPS Chain, said in the championship a number of schools from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir participated. The matches were played between December 7 and 10. Fatehmeet Singh, Jashanjit Singh, Chandan Gupta, Abhay, Bhavishya Gulati, Gurnoor, Gautam, Naman, Sanchit, Sujal, Riya, Sukhraj, Preet Pal participated and won.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

2
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

4
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

5
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

6
Punjab

Railways to upgrade Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana railway stations in Punjab

7
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

8
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh to play Punjabi singer Chamkila in film by Imtiaz Ali

9
Nation

47-year-old IIT Guwahati faculty member found hanging at residential quarters

10
Trending

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares images with his two pregnant wives; netizens are not happy

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

India says era of classifying terrorists as 'bad, 'good' on basis of political convenience must end immediately

India says era of classifying terrorists as 'bad, 'good' on basis of political convenience must end immediately

India, the current president of the 15-nation UN Security Co...

4-time MLA Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura

Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Now, UT households to sort 4 types of waste

Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

13 booked for drunken driving

No stopping snatchers, carjackers in Mohali dist

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Lieutenant Governor refers DDCD issue to President

After MCD win, AAP fears horse-trading by BJP

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Woman found injured near rly tracks dies