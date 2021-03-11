CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar, April 26

Being held almost two months behind their usual schedule, the examination of Classes X and XII on Tuesday finally began in all schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE).

While students of Class X appeared for painting exam, Class XII students had their exam of vocational subject of beauty and wellness. Since these subjects are being offered by very few schools, only 10 per cent of the city-based schools conducted the first examination today.

Police DAV School Principal Rashmi Vij said all arrangements were in place and the examination went on smoothly as per the CBSE directions. “Even the students had no issues with the question paper today,” she said.

Principal of Sanskriti KMV School Rachna Monga said, “We did not have either of the two examination on our campus today but we will be hosting examination tomorrow. Our campus is the centre for three schools, including Dayanand Model School, Royal World School and St Soldier Divine School. Our children will be going to Dayanand Model School. Thankfully, the centres have been set up in a 2-km radius of the school in which the students are studying. The students have to report at 9 am for the 10:30 am examination.”

Monga said all Covid protocols were being followed. “We have got fogging of all classrooms done. We have got standees for sanitisers fixed up outside all classrooms. Drinking water dispensers have been installed in each classroom. Social distancing is ensured between students.”