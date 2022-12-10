CBSE cluster athletics meet kicks off at Innocent Hearts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 9

CBSE cluster athletics meet was inaugurated on Friday by Dr Shvetta Arora, Regional Officer, CBSE, at Innocent Hearts School, Loharan.

The meet began with a flag hosting ceremony by the chief guest. As many as 67 schools from various states participated in a march-past held during the event. The meet is being organised from December 9 to December 12. On the first day, players participated in shot put and long jump events.

The players were administered oath that they will participate in the athletic meet organised by the CBSE with full devotion and hard work. Dr Anup Bowry, chairman, Innocent Hearts Shool, Dr Rashmi Vij, city coordinator, presented the chief guest Dr Shvetta Arora with a memento.