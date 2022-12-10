CBSE cluster athletics meet kicks off at Innocent Hearts

Jalandhar, December 9
CBSE cluster athletics meet was inaugurated on Friday by Dr Shvetta Arora, Regional Officer, CBSE, at Innocent Hearts School, Loharan.
The meet began with a flag hosting ceremony by the chief guest. As many as 67 schools from various states participated in a march-past held during the event. The meet is being organised from December 9 to December 12. On the first day, players participated in shot put and long jump events.
The players were administered oath that they will participate in the athletic meet organised by the CBSE with full devotion and hard work. Dr Anup Bowry, chairman, Innocent Hearts Shool, Dr Rashmi Vij, city coordinator, presented the chief guest Dr Shvetta Arora with a memento.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...