CCTV cameras for five rural sub-divisions

Jalandhar, November 18
To ensure better coverage and surveillance in the district, five CCTV cameras were installed at five sub-divisions in Jalandhar today.
Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh said five CCTV cameras had been issued to five rural sub-divisions so that whenever VIPs or VVIPs come there, or there is a rally, dharna, or religious fair in these areas, then better coverage be made from security point of view to make sure that no untoward incident took place.
He said it was also being done to ensure that prompt action was taken against any unruly element looking to disrupt the atmosphere.
