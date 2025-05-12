Ceasefire violation report prompts blackout in Phagwara, Kapurthala

In a decisive and well-coordinated response to a reported ceasefire violation by Pakistan late on Saturday evening, the Kapurthala district administration imposed an emergency blackout across the district. The action was taken as a precautionary measure despite Kapurthala not being directly located on the international border, reflecting the administration’s proactive approach to potential security threats.

The incident unfolded after reports of unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces emerged from sectors along the international border in Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal issued urgent directives to shut down all non-essential lighting and electronic systems across the district, with the goal of minimising visibility and mitigating any potential risk.

ADC, Phagwara, Dr Akshita Gupta and SDM, Jashanjit Singh said the blackout was enforced precisely at 10 pm, marked by sirens that echoed through various parts of the district, particularly in Phagwara. Warning signals were activated from key points such as the Fire Brigade headquarters, Tehsil Complex, the historic Starch Mill area and several police stations.

Phagwara Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti personally monitored the implementation in her jurisdiction, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta confirmed that the public response was prompt and cooperative.

“The sirens were not only symbolic but served as a clear and urgent reminder of the seriousness of the hour. We thank the residents for their immediate cooperation,” said ADC Gupta.

The blackout remained in effect for 50 minutes and was lifted at 10:50 pm. However, the administration advised citizens to continue observing voluntary precautions and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement. Security officials emphasised that the situation remains under close observation, and all emergency response units have been placed on standby.

DC Panchal stated, “This was a preventive action. There is no cause for panic, but cooperation from the public is essential. We have activated all necessary safety protocols and remain in close coordination with the state and Central security agencies.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora confirmed that patrolling has been intensified, particularly around critical infrastructure such as hospitals, railway stations, government offices and power substations. Surveillance has also been ramped up in coordination with intelligence units.

Earlier in the day, the district administration had issued a series of advisories related to market operations in light of developing tensions. At 8:08 am, shops were ordered to shut down temporarily. By 9:50 am, exemptions were made for hospitals and medical stores.

A revised advisory at 11:47 am allowed shops to reopen with caution. By 6:30 pm, all restrictions had been lifted after reports indicated a cooling down of the situation. However, following the ceasefire breach later that evening, the emergency blackout was swiftly reinstated.

Emergency services, including disaster management teams and healthcare facilities, have been instructed to remain on high alert. A 24x7 district control room has been activated to assist the public, monitor reports and coordinate response. The district administration reassured the public that all necessary precautions are in place to protect life and maintain peace.