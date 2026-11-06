Celebrate safe, eco-friendly Diwali: Health Department issues advisory

The Health Department on Friday issued a detailed advisory urging residents to celebrate an eco-friendly and green Diwali, while assuring them that health services were fully prepared to deal with any festival-related emergencies.

Ahead of the festival of lights, the Health Department, Jalandhar, on Thursday said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure that emergency health services were equipped to handle any untoward incidents. Officials said medicines and other essential supplies had been adequately stocked.

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The advisory highlighted that noise and smoke from firecrackers could be harmful to the elderly, people with respiratory ailments, pregnant women and new-borns. Residents were urged to ensure a peaceful and clean environment during the celebrations.

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Extending greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, Dr Rajesh Garg, appealed to residents to celebrate an eco-friendly, pollution-free and safe Diwali.

The Civil Surgeon assured that the Health Department was fully prepared to ensure public safety. Emergency services will remain operational round the clock at the District Civil Hospital, as well as all Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the district. Doctors, paramedical staff and ambulance services have been kept ready to deal with any untoward incidents.

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He said that if residents chose to burst firecrackers during Diwali, they must take necessary precautions to protect their eyes. Adults must remain present and supervise children while they burst firecrackers, he advised. In case of an eye injury caused by firecrackers, people should avoid rubbing or touching the affected eye and ensure that the patient is examined by an ophthalmologist (eye specialist) as soon as possible, the Civil Surgeon said.

He also cautioned residents to pay special attention to their food and drink consumption during the festive season. Advising against excessive consumption of sweets, he urged people to opt for fresh, homemade food items instead.