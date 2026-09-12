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Home / Jalandhar / ‘Celebrating Together’ brings works of 70 women artists to Jalandhar

‘Celebrating Together’ brings works of 70 women artists to Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:14 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Works by women artists from Punjab and Chandigarh on display at the Dr Stya Paul Art Gallery, Virsa Vihar, in Jalandhar.
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In a celebration of women’s artistic expression, the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi and Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, in association with Apeejay Education, organised annual art exhibition ‘Celebrating Together – Women Artists of Punjab and Chandigarh’ at the Dr Stya Paul Art Gallery, Virsa Vihar, here.

Organised for the first time, the exhibition brings together the creative works of 70 women artists from Punjab and Chandigarh, offering art lovers an inspiring and diverse panorama of contemporary artistic expression.

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Dr Sucharita Sharma, Director, Apeejay Education, welcomed guests Aditya S Warrier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City); Alok Sondhi, Managing Director, PKF; Swarnjit Singh Savi, President, Punjab Arts Council, eminent poet and renowned artist; Bhim Malhotra, President, Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi; Sumeet Dua, President; and Dr. Neerja Dhingra, Principal, Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar.

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Dr Sucharita Sharma said that the exhibition offered visitors an opportunity to experience a rich diversity of artistic forms, including paintings, sculptures, mixed media, video installations, graphics and hand embroidery.

A special feature of the exhibition is a dedicated section showcasing the works of women artists with disabilities. Dr. Sucharita Sharma expressed her particular delight at this initiative and appreciated the creativity and imagination displayed by Rehnuma Rani, Vaishali, Raktima, Pallavi and Sonam Jain, whose works add a distinctive and inspiring dimension to the exhibition.

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Swarnjit Singh Savi shared his views, “We often claim to understand a woman’s mind and soul, but only she truly knows and feels her own story. Through art, she expresses what words cannot—her happiness, pain, struggles and dreams. We must learn to appreciate and understand women and their contributions.”

Bhim Malhotra said, "It is wonderful to see artists—young and old, men and women, and specially-abled artists—coming together and being celebrated for their contribution to art.” Dr Neerja Dhingra further informed that the exhibition would remain open to art lovers till September 14 from 10 am to 7 pm.

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