Celebrations at cricketer Arjun Rajput’s Jalandhar home after India’s thrilling U-19 Asia Cup triumph

Celebrations erupted at the residence of young cricketer Arjun Rajput at Ram Nagar in Jalandhar as India clinched the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 title, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball thriller on Saturday.

Friends, neighbours and cricket lovers gathered at their place offering his family sweets and garlands while also bursting crackers. For Arjun’s family, the victory was particularly special as their son was part of the Indian team that lifted the continental trophy. The family watched the nerve-wracking contest with great excitement, with the final delivery triggering celebrations as India sealed a memorable win.

Arjun’s father, Hoti Ram, who had once run a chhole-kulche cart before moving to a small bakery business, has been instrumental in supporting his son’s cricketing ambitions despite financial hardships. The family made several sacrifices to ensure that Arjun could pursue the sport. He is a BBA first year student from the local DAV College.

The 18-year-old left-handed batsman had already made headlines earlier in the tournament when he smashed a magnificent 107 off 85 balls against Pakistan in a group-stage encounter, rescuing India after the team had lost early wickets. His innings included 11 fours and five sixes.

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In Saturday’s final, Pakistan posted a formidable 337 for nine in 50 overs. India chased down the target of 338, finishing at 339 for nine in 50 overs.