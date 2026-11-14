Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Celebrations at cricketer Arjun Rajput’s Jalandhar home after India’s thrilling U-19 Asia Cup triumph

Celebrations at cricketer Arjun Rajput’s Jalandhar home after India’s thrilling U-19 Asia Cup triumph

Arjun’s father, Hoti Ram, who had once run a chhole-kulche cart before moving to a small bakery business, has been instrumental in supporting his son’s cricketing ambitions

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:01 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Arjun Rajput's family celebrates his win in Jalandhar on Saturday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Celebrations erupted at the residence of young cricketer Arjun Rajput at Ram Nagar in Jalandhar as India clinched the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 title, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball thriller on Saturday.

Friends, neighbours and cricket lovers gathered at their place offering his family sweets and garlands while also bursting crackers. For Arjun’s family, the victory was particularly special as their son was part of the Indian team that lifted the continental trophy. The family watched the nerve-wracking contest with great excitement, with the final delivery triggering celebrations as India sealed a memorable win.

Arjun’s father, Hoti Ram, who had once run a chhole-kulche cart before moving to a small bakery business, has been instrumental in supporting his son’s cricketing ambitions despite financial hardships. The family made several sacrifices to ensure that Arjun could pursue the sport. He is a BBA first year student from the local DAV College.

The 18-year-old left-handed batsman had already made headlines earlier in the tournament when he smashed a magnificent 107 off 85 balls against Pakistan in a group-stage encounter, rescuing India after the team had lost early wickets. His innings included 11 fours and five sixes.

Advertisement

In Saturday’s final, Pakistan posted a formidable 337 for nine in 50 overs. India chased down the target of 338, finishing at 339 for nine in 50 overs.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts