Celebrity chef releases ‘The Biryani Leader’

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 13

Celebrity chef and culinary expert Harpal Singh Sokhi launched his highly anticipated management book, “The Biryani Leader,” at Aroma Institute in Phagwara.

The event witnessed a gathering of culinary students, industry professionals, and fans of chef sokhi, all eager to delve into the world of culinary management.

“The Biryani Leader” showcases Chef Sokhi’s journey of culinary excellence and reveals the lesser-known aspects of cooking as an art of management. Drawing on his remarkable 30-year culinary career, Sokhi highlights the vital role that management skills play in the culinary world. According to him, cooking is not merely an art and a science but a domain that requires strong management principles.

The event kicked off with a keynote address by Chef Sokhi, who shared insights into the challenges he faced during his culinary expedition and how he conquered them with effective management techniques. He emphasized that the success of any chef lies not only in their culinary prowess but also in their ability to lead and manage a team effectively.

‘The Biryani Leader’ promises to be an invaluable resource for aspiring chefs, culinary students, and professionals looking to enhance their management skills.

The book delves into various aspects of culinary management, including kitchen organization, team coordination, menu planning, cost management, and customer satisfaction. Chef Sokhi's engaging storytelling and practical tips make the book both educational and entertaining. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is a renowned culinary expert and television personality known for his expertise in Indian cuisine. He has been a prominent figure in numerous cooking shows.

From being culinary expert to mgmt guru