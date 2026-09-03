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Home / Jalandhar / Census 2027: Director reviews preparedness for Phase-II in Nawanshahr

Census 2027: Director reviews preparedness for Phase-II in Nawanshahr

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Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:08 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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A review meeting to assess the preparedness for Phase-II (Population Enumeration) of Census 2027 in Nawanshahr was convened on Wednesday at District Administrative Complex, under the chairmanship of Dr Navjot Khosa, Director, Census Operations, Punjab.

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At the outset, the Director, Census Operations expressed her appreciation for the dedicated efforts and commitment shown by the Charge Officers and field functionaries which led to successful and timely completion of Phase-I – House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) operations in the district.

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While underscoring the significance of advance planning and seamless inter-departmental coordination, the Director directed that all pending activities relating to Census 2027 be completed strictly within the prescribed timelines. The Director further directed the Principal Census Officers and other Census Officers to ensure all requisite administrative and logistical arrangements and to remain fully prepared for smooth, efficient and effective conduct of population enumeration.

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The DC Gulpreet Singh Aulakh assured that the district administration would extend all necessary support and would ensure completion of all Census related activities within the stipulated timeframe.

The Director instructed all Charge Officers to expedite the compilation and vetting of village directory and town directory data and to ensure its completion in all respects before the prescribed last date September 8.

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