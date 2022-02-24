Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 23

A Special Jail Lok Adalat was organised at the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur. Of the 16 cases that were taken up, 10 were disposed of on the spot.

CJM-cum-Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Aparajita Joshi informed that the Superintendent, Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, has been directed to release the cases which have been disposed of during the Jail Lok Adalat.

Joshi said besides Hoshiarpur, cases of Mukerian, Dasuya and Garhshankar sub-divisions were also taken up in this Jail Lok Adalat. These cases were related to different police stations. She said the main objective of organising Lok Adalat in Jail was to ensure that the cases of under trial prisoners whose cases have been pending in courts for a long time could be disposed of at the earliest.

Joshi said a National Lok Adalat will be held on March 12 and people should bring maximum number of cases to save time and money. She said the decision of this Lok Adalat is recognised as a civil decree. All court fees incurred in the case are refunded after the decision is taken here.