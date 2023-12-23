Central team takes stock of projects in Shahkot, Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 22

A Central Government team constituted under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan on Friday conducted a field visit and evaluated the ongoing works in Shahkot, Nakodar and other parts of the district as part of “Catch the rain” initiative.

The team led by Dinesh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, was accompanied by Central Ground Water Board Scientist KP Singh and ADC Jasbir Singh. The team visited Shalanagar, Parjia Kalan, Nagaljeevan, Tut Kalan and other villages in Shahkot and Nakodar sub-divisions and assessed the progress of rooftop harvesting systems and the rejuvenation of old ponds under the Mission Sanjha Jal Talab.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of works, the team asked officials to complete projects at the earliest to facilitate people. The team said projects were of great importance for the conservation of groundwater and promoting rain harvesting.

The team emphasised on apprising farmers about adopting these measures to save groundwater. The team also met progressive farmers in the two sub-divisions. Later, the team held a meeting with officials of various departments.

